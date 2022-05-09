Amarillo Police: 2 arrested for murder after shooting Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting occurred yesterday.

APD responded at 5:51 p.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of N. Johnson Street on Sunday.

Officials said 25-year-old Chris Doerue was found in the front yard of a home along with several witnesses.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injruies.

Officers detained and interviewed suspects, arresting 21-year-old Leonard Hakizimana and 19-year-old Jeremiah Ntirampeba.

They were both arrested for murder and booked into the Potter County Jail.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating.

