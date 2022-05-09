Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Police: 2 arrested for murder after shooting Sunday

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting occurred yesterday.

APD responded at 5:51 p.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of N. Johnson Street on Sunday.

Officials said 25-year-old Chris Doerue was found in the front yard of a home along with several witnesses.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injruies.

Officers detained and interviewed suspects, arresting 21-year-old Leonard Hakizimana and 19-year-old Jeremiah Ntirampeba.

They were both arrested for murder and booked into the Potter County Jail.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

The Amarillo Museum of Art is opening the Texas Panhandle Student Art show starting tomorrow.
Amarillo Museum of Art opening Texas Panhandle Student Art show starting tomorrow
Man arrested on federal drug charges after driving through BSA entrance
Man arrested on federal drug charges after driving through BSA entrance
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Police: 2 arrested for murder after shooting Sunday
The fire at a home on Trigg Street
AFD crews extinguish house fire