Police seek suspect in Texas Roadhouse parking lot shooting
By KFDA Digital
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that occurred this evening in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot.

Officials say the first call came in just before 8:30 p.m. tonight.

A white male fired a gun multiple times into a car.

A female victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man left in a pickup travelling south from the restaurant.

The relationship between the two is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

