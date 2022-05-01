Police seek suspect in Texas Roadhouse parking lot shooting
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that occurred this evening in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot.
Officials say the first call came in just before 8:30 p.m. tonight.
A white male fired a gun multiple times into a car.
A female victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man left in a pickup travelling south from the restaurant.
The relationship between the two is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story with more details as they become available.
