Amarillo Economic Development Corporation hosting State of the Economy Luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation will host the annual State of the Economy Luncheon on March 23.

The event was originally scheduled for February 2, but was moved due to high COVID-19 numbers in the community.

The event will take place in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center. Doors open at 11:00 a.m., food opens at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at Noon.

The Amarillo EDC will provide an update on Amarillo’s economic outlook and a deep-dive into macro-economic issues and how they impact the economy.

Dr. Anne Macy, Edwards Professor of Finance at West Texas A&M University, will headline the event.

The event is free and open to the public.

To reserve your spot at the luncheon, click here.

