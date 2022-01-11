Shamrock Economic Development Corporation makes agreement with Ecolomondo to build recycling plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Shamrock Economic Development Corporation spent over two years of planning with Ecolomondo to develop a plant that will recycle old tires and produce renewable resources.

Located off I-40, the plant will be located on 136 acres and will be the first U.S. location the Canadian company will have in operation.

“This will be recycling tires in a safe, clean, way and making a product out of it,” said Crystal Hermesmeyer, director of the Shamrock Economic Development Corporation. “It’s about making something that was a problem into a solution.”

The recycled tires will be converted into resources like steel, black carbon, and oil.

Ecolomondo CEO, Eliot Sorella shares that Shamrock’s location was an important factor when choosing a location for production.

“We’re always looking at feedstock, we’re always looking at locations where we can sell the products,” said Sorella. “It’s ideally positioned, it’s not far from the carbon black industry in Texas.”

The company will work on a 10 year tax abatement approved by the Wheeler County Commissioners Court.

Once the abatement ends, the company expects to annually contribute $30 to $40 million to Shamrock’s economy.

$80 million will be put into constructing the facility.

The company expects to hire 80 people to work inside the plant and estimates 140 contracted positions will also be needed.

Construction on the facility is expected to start next year, and production is scheduled to begin in 2024.

