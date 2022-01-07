Who's Hiring?
Panhandle Workingdog club trains dogs to compete in regional competitions

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Workingdog club was formed six years ago with it’s members having a passion for training animals and competing.

Through many hours practicing, some of the members are traveling to trials to see if their dog is the best.

“I’ve always been an animal lover,” said Derick Spargo, club founder of Panhadle Workingdog. “I always tell my wife, and she tells me that if I wasn’t doing what I was doing now, I’d be a vet somewhere.”

The club now has 15 members across the Panhandle, meeting every weekend in Amarillo.

The club works together training their dogs skills in obedience training and controlled protection work.

Spargo, has had his dog pike since it was just six weeks old, and he tells us multiple factors play a part in successful working dogs.

“If the genetics aren’t there, the dog won’t do the job,” said Spargo. “It’s a working dog sport so if you’re dog isn’t willing to work or has the drive or genetics, it won’t do well in this sport.”

The club competes in the Protective Sports Association.

They going to trials throughout Oklahoma and Texas.

With goals to compete in New Mexico and Colorado.

Club member Daniel Warren says is the group mentality that keeps him coming back.

“Like it’s great to train your dog and do those things, but like doing it with this, the level we train at, it gives you that reason to train at that level, a reason to push and at a goal to get toward,” said Warren.

The club plans to have a trial in Amarillo later this fall.

