Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Family Eyecare offering free vision services to children in need Saturday

Free eye exams and glasses to children without insurance and living at or below poverty level.
Free eye exams and glasses to children without insurance and living at or below poverty level.(Amarillo Family Eyecare)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One in four children in the United States has a vision problem that affects their ability to learn, and many do not have access to the vision care they need.

Amarillo Family Eyecare is partnering with Essilor Vision Foundation’s Changing Life through Lenses program in an effort to help bridge the gap.

This program provides glasses at no cost as long as a practice provides a free eye exam, encouraging the practice to give back to the community

Amarillo Family Eyecare will offer free eye exams and glasses at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11 to children who are 17 years old and younger, who are without vision insurance and are at or below poverty level.

The business said they have done this event in the past, however they were unable to hold it last year, so they are excited to be back.

“It’s such a warm and fuzzy feeling for not only myself and Dr. Chafin, but for our staff because we’ve been given a gift that allows us to give back to others in a fashion that is extremely important to people,” said Dr. Mackenzie Weir, Optometrist, Amarillo Family Eyecare.

She says they plan to serve as many as possible.

“There’s no sign-up. We’re just going to open our doors at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow morning and I am assuming, we’re hoping there’s a line out the door that we’re going to service as many as we can get to and then we’ll do most likely everybody that shows up,” said Dr. Weir.

Dr. Weir said seeing the impact their practice is making in children’s lives means a lot to her.

“The most rewarding thing is to get to see a patient before they have glasses and see them after they pick them up after a few months to follow-up and you hear their parent talk about how you have completely changed the life of that child,” said Dr. Weir. “They’re excited to go to school now, they’re excited to learn, they’re excited to engage in the learning capability.”

She also explained that glasses allow some to drive, giving the child independence or allowing them to play sports.

Essilor Vision Foundation said often, children do not realize they have a vision problem.

“Unlike hunger or tooth decay many of them are unable to self-identify or reflect that their vision is impaired,” said Andrea Haymore, vice president programs and alliances at the Essilor Vision Foundation.

Through the ‘Changing Life through Lenses’ program Essilor has served over 200,000 patients by providing glasses and have empowered doctors throughout the country to give back to their communities.

“Essilor Vision Foundation is grateful for Dr. Weir and the practices like Amarillo Family Eyecare for hosting ‘Changing Life through Lenses’ day, enriching their community with the gift of good vision,” said Haymore.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lee Cote
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel
Amarillo Police asking residents help for information regarding Northwest and Monroe Street shooting
The Amarillo police are investigating about shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday evening.
Amarillo police investigating shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police: Shootings, homicides and violent crimes on the rise
Jakob Perez
Amarillo police arrest wanted man registered as sex offender

Latest News

Vega museum director creates 9/11 memorial
Vega museum director creates replica of Twin Towers as 9/11 tribute
Texas Brotherhood Ride participants head out on the first day of their ride across Louisiana in...
Texas Brotherhood Ride will make stop in Amarillo Saturday
League of Women Voters to offer registration assistance in Wolfin Village
Early literacy plays a vital role in a child’s future success.
Amarillo increases access to early literacy to enhance children’s future success