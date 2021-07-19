Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after deadly shooting

James Coy Mireles, wanted in connection with deadly Amarillo shooting (Source: Amarillo Police...
James Coy Mireles, wanted in connection with deadly Amarillo shooting (Source: Amarillo Police Department)(Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting near 6th Avenue and South Mississippi Street this weekend.

Around 1:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, officers were called to a shooting at a home on South Mississippi Street.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Timothy Wayne McCullough, has died from his injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department has obtained a warrant for the arrest of 22-year-old James Coy Mireles.

Police say Mireles has not been arrested and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

***Update 7-19-21*** On July 17th, 2021, at 1:49 PM, APD officers were called to a shooting at a residence in the 600...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver in ‘critical condition’ after south Amarillo crash
4 teens arrested after fleeing from Amarillo police
The judge sentenced 29-year-old Deziree Lujan to 34 months in federal prison today after she...
Amarillo woman sentenced for harassing, intimidating sex trafficking victim
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
Accused Levelland shooter to be charged with capital murder
Christian King, convicted by Randall County jury for aggravated assault charges
Randall County jury convicts member of Aryan Circle for aggravated assault charges

Latest News

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Amarillo police arrest woman after search warrant leads to stolen trailers, IDs
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Legal aid clinic to offer free help with civil matters
A brand new program at the WT Enterprise Center, that was just approved for funding by the...
WT Enterprise Center to celebrate 20 years in the Texas Panhandle
kfda
VIDEO: Amarillo police arrest woman after search warrant leads to stolen trailers, IDs