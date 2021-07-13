Clovis expects economic growth after legalizing adult-use marijuana in the state

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - With the City of Clovis being in close proximity to the Texas border, the community expects economic growth after the New Mexico Governor signed into law legislation, legalizing adult-use marijuana in the state.

“What we’ve been told by the New Mexico Municipal League is don’t expect a huge windfall of gross receipts tax revenue unless you’re on a bordering city that boarders Texas or Arizona, and so with Clovis being eight miles from the boarder, I think we definitely expect some traffic from Texas, but it’s tough to say at this point, how much or what we should receive,” said Jared Morris, Clovis city attorney.

Morris says the City is expecting a fair amount of business from this and expects for a quite a few dispensaries to open up just because of the close distance to Lubbock and Amarillo.

“I think the expectation from a lot of citizens and from other municipalities around the state is that there’s probably going to be quite a few dispensaries opening up just because of our proximity to Lubbock and Amarillo. So, I think we plan to see a fair amount of business,” said Morris.

The Clovis Economic Development Corporation sent us a statement stating, “The cannabis industry has the potential to bring in additional tax revenue for the city, and so far at least four dispensaries have looked into opening facilities in Clovis. Clovis Economic Development (CIDC) is here to provide info and services just like we do for every potential business considering our area – so as the City of Clovis moves forward with this process, we will continue our efforts to diversify and strengthen our city’s economic base.”

“I know that there are a number of dispensaries from Colorado, big ones that have called and inquired about our ordinances and where we are at and potential locations so, the interest has main been outside of Clovis,” said Morris.

On Thursday’s agenda, the City will be voting on hours of operation, locations and manner restrictions.

They will also be looking at allowing dispensaries in the commercial general, central business and industrial zones of Clovis.

“It actually started out at the planning and zoning commission, and so they had a recommendation and that’s what’s in the proposed ordinance for Thursday. Their recommendation I believe was 300 feet between any cannabis establishment and a school, a church, a recovery center, a day care, 300 feet from any residential zone is also another requirement, and then 500 feet between establishments,” said Morris.

The proposal right now suggests allowing dispensaries to be open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Everything is in motion to be adopted by September first, that’s when New Mexico will start accepting applications from retailers and producers.

So, the city of Clovis plans to have everything in place before licensed businesses move in, come the date.

