Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Tulia police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old who ‘may be in danger’

Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department)(Tulia Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Tulia Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who they say may be in danger.

Police say Noami Vasquez was last seen leaving her home in Tulia around 1:30 p.m. on May 8.

She was last seen getting into a white car of an unknown make and model.

Police say she took clothes with her, but she was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants.

If you know where she may be, call the Tulia Police Department at (806) 995-3555.

Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department)(Tulia Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
Police Lights
Hereford ISD student in custody after social media threat
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying those responsible for burglarizing a...
Several hundred pounds of refrigerant, copper tubing stolen from Amarillo storage facility
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home

Latest News

COVID Update
Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 20 shows 11 new cases, 22 recoveries, no deaths
11 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution
Llano Cemetery is hosting a Clean Up Day & Blood Drive on Saturday, May 22. (Source: Llano...
Llano Cemetery hosting Clean Up Day & Blood Drive
FamFest
Mission Amarillo’s FamFest to take place at Sam Houston Park