Khiva Shriners Paper Drive collecting money to benefit hospital Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Khiva Shriners will be on the street corners collecting money to benefit the hospital system on Saturday.
Khiva Shriners will be having its’ annyual Paper Drive on several street corners on May 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Paper Drive raises money that supports Shriners Children’s Texas - the recently combined Orthopedic, Cleft Lip/Palate, and Pediatric Burns Hospital in Galveston.
The hospital, provides care to any child under the age of 18, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.
Khiva Shriners will be collecting money at the following intersections in Amarillo:
- I-40 and Soncy
- I-40 and Bell St.
- I-40 and Ross St.
- 45th Ave and Coulter
- 45th Ave and Western
