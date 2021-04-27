Beaver County to deploy new technology to improve 911 services

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Residents in Beaver County will soon have a better experience when calling 911 thanks to new equipment.
According to a news release, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security is deploying new equipment this week to improve 911 services for residents.
This includes enhanced 911 service with cellular phone location technology. The technology will allow emergency telecommunicators to receive an address along with map information for both wireless and wireline 911 callers.
The new service is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, April 28 at 11:00 a.m.
The new county 911 program has been in development since 2017 after the passing of the Oklahoma 911 Management Authority Act. A grant provided the county with $275,864 to purchase the 911 equipment and help fund the startup costs for the services.
The rest of the $344,830 was locally funded.
After Beaver County’s launch, there will only be four counties in Oklahoma that offer enhanced 911 services. Those include Cimarron, Cotton, Harper and Nowata counties.
