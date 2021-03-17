City of Amarillo moves to COVID-19 Level Yellow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is now operating at Level Yellow according to the public health department’s Coronavirus status chart.
The status level is addressed and changed as necessary every two weeks.
Changes in the Status Level do not remove or implement any restrictions put in place by the state.
Criteria for Status Level Yellow includes 10-49 new cases per day according to the 5-day COVID-19 case average.
In addition to the change in status, the city announced they will be moving their weekly press conference on the status of COVID-19 to every other Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.