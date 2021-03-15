Wellington man sentenced to 25 years for domestic violence, burglary charges

“We have victims of domestic disputes and family violence who are continuously physically beaten and either keep going back to their abusers or just can’t get away from them,” said prosecutor Luke Inman, DA for the 100th Judicial District. “The physical abuse is visible. What’s not seen by everyone is the emotional and psychological damage that’s being done to everyone involved. We have services for those individuals but it takes victims or family members to speak out against their abusers.”