Wellington man sentenced to 25 years for domestic violence, burglary charges

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a Wellington man was given a 25-year sentence related to domestic violence and burglary charges on Thursday.
31-year-old Jesus Enrique Navarro, of Wellington, was sentenced to two separate prison terms for felony offenses.
Officials said Navarro was given a 10-year sentence for a probation revocation for a third-degree felony assault on a family member by choking.
He also received a 15-year sentence on a second degree felony charge on burglary of a home.
“We have victims of domestic disputes and family violence who are continuously physically beaten and either keep going back to their abusers or just can’t get away from them,” said prosecutor Luke Inman, DA for the 100th Judicial District. “The physical abuse is visible. What’s not seen by everyone is the emotional and psychological damage that’s being done to everyone involved. We have services for those individuals but it takes victims or family members to speak out against their abusers.”
Navarro was placed on probation for assaulting a family member on November 28, 2017 for an offense in July of that year.
The state filed a motion seeking revocation of his probation in August of 2020.
Officials said this was based on Navarro’s violation of his probation, including burglarizing a home involving the same victim on February 12.
“I hope these two prison sentences serve as a warning to any other domestic abusers in our district,” said Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle following the sentencing.
At a hearing on Tuesday, Navarro admitted to violating probation.
Judge Stuart Messer sentenced him to prison.
