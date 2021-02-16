Wildlife Rehabilitation Center urges community to take care of wildlife during cold temperatures

“But I also have to give a shout out to our community because everyone has been great sending us questions, what they can do to help. They understand that these are wild animals, we don’t want them to get hurt, but at the same time sometimes they need a helping hand during something like this. This is not going to make them friendly after one time of helping them. So, what we’re seeing in our community is people going out and seeing something that’s stuck and frozen and helping it and then bringing it into the center,” said Oravetz.