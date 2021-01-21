Man arrested, 14-year-old runaway reunited with parents after police chase in Hansford County

Robert Dylan Hefner, arrested for evading detention in a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant out of Wise County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. (Source: Hansford County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers | January 21, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 1:46 PM

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to reunite a 14-year-old runaway with her parents after a police chase that ended near Gruver.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop at 11:00 p.m. on a reported stolen vehicle yesterday.

A pursuit began as police chased a white Ford south on U.S. Highway 207 into Hutchinson County.

Officials said the vehicle turned north onto U.S. Highway 136 toward Morse and finally blew a tire and came to a halt at Palo Duro Feeders off the highway.

The driver was identified as Robert Dylan Hefner.

Officials said he was arrested for evading detention in a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant out of Wise County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A 14-year-old girl was a passenger in the vehicle, in addition to an adult female passenger.

The passengers were taken to Hansford County Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

A Hansford County Sheriff’s deputy stayed with the girl until her parents arrived from Wise County to take custody.

