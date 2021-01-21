Man arrested, 14-year-old runaway reunited with parents after police chase in Hansford County

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to reunite a 14-year-old runaway with her parents after a police chase that ended near Gruver.
Police attempted to make a traffic stop at 11:00 p.m. on a reported stolen vehicle yesterday.
A pursuit began as police chased a white Ford south on U.S. Highway 207 into Hutchinson County.
Officials said the vehicle turned north onto U.S. Highway 136 toward Morse and finally blew a tire and came to a halt at Palo Duro Feeders off the highway.
The driver was identified as Robert Dylan Hefner.
Officials said he was arrested for evading detention in a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant out of Wise County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
A 14-year-old girl was a passenger in the vehicle, in addition to an adult female passenger.
The passengers were taken to Hansford County Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.
A Hansford County Sheriff’s deputy stayed with the girl until her parents arrived from Wise County to take custody.
