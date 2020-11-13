Amarillo mayor says mobile morgues needed over COVID-19 surge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson stated the need for mobile morgue units to be brought to Amarillo as COVID-19 cases continue to surge and overflow hospitals throughout the area.
Mayor Nelson addressed the people of Amarillo through a video on Facebook over the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases in the city.
Mayor Nelson acknowledged the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases and stated the hospitals in Amarillo are completely full and are currently breaking records with the number of patients they are treating.
Currently there are more patients then there are beds at Amarillo hospitals.
The morgue capacity has been expanded at the hospitals with a trailer and the city has requested a second trailer while they wait for a mobile morgue unit to arrive in Amarillo.
The Mayor stressed the severity of this while trying to encourage the public to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
