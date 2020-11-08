Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Nov. 8

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KFDA Digital | November 8, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 6:31 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 2,768 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Curry County 1,974, Quay County 129, Roosevelt County 618, Union County 47.

There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico in Curry County 13, Quay County 2, Roosevelt County 10, Union County 2.

The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 2,164 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 121, Cimarron County 45, Texas County 1,998.

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

There are now 5,421 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The latest report shows 454 new cases, 149 recoveries and six deaths. The next city report will be released Monday.

The report shows four deaths in Potter County and two in Randall County.

There have been a total of 9,445 confirmed cases in Potter County and 6,950 in Randall County.

10,787 people have recovered and 187 have died.

There are 270 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 30.84 percent.

Today is Sunday, November 8, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Red: Use Extreme...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Sunday, November 8, 2020

There are 23,632 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 135

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 472

Deaf Smith County: 1,454

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 560

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 303

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,406

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 9,445

Randall County: 6,950

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 132

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 16,772 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 101

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 392

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 218

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,247

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 6,872

Randall County: 3,915

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 80

There have also been 337 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 28

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 23

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 121

Randall County: 66

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3 5

Wheeler County: 1

There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 121

Cimarron County: 45

Texas County: 1,998

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,768 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,974

Quay County: 129

Roosevelt County: 618

Union County: 47

There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 13

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 10

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.