Husband of shooting victim in custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The suspect in a Saturday morning shooting has been located and taken into custody.
Around 11:15 a.m., Amarillo police were called to a residence in the 1400 block of East Bonita on a shooting.
The victim, Kara Barrow, 36, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was transported to a local hospital, but later died from her injuries.
Witnesses observed a male fleeing the scene prior to officer’s arrival. The male was identified as her husband, Joseph Michael Barrow, 34.
APD Homicide Detectives put out information attempting to locate Barrow and learned he was at a hotel in the 8600 block of Canyon Drive and was taken into custody by APD SWAT.
Evidence led to an arrest warrant being issued for Joseph Barrow in the murder of Kara Barrow.
He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
Source: Amarillo Police Department
