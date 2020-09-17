After death of suspect in Amarillo woman’s murder, police ask community for help finding her body

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the case of Nicole Moore, who has been missing for nearly four years.
Although her body has not been found, police say Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. was the primary suspect in her disappearance and presumed death.
Ivy was in jail facing charges for multiple murder-for-hire plots where he recently died.
While the person police say could have pointed them to Moore’s body is dead, the $10,000 reward remains available to anyone who can help police find her body.
“We’re asking the community for help in finding Nicole Moore,” said APD Chief Martin Birkenfeld.
Chief Birkenfeld said they are asking for the community’s help because “It’s our fear it will become difficult, if not impossible, to find her whereabouts now that he’s dead.”
“Someone knows about Nikki’s disappearance, and we want you to come forward with information,” he continued.
Chief Birkenfeld turned the news conference over to Sergeant Mike Dunn, who spoke about the investigation into Ivy and Moore’s disappearance.
Sgt. Dunn said a team of investigators has worked on this case since June 20, 2016.
During the last four years, the department conducted nine separate criminal investigations related to Ivy.
The department identified 31 suspects, cleared 12 and charged and indicted 10. Two of the suspects, not including Ivy, have since died.
Investigators conducted 258 individual interviews and 71 searches using air, land, boat, horseback and K9 assets.
Investigators located over 400 pieces of evidence, including 11 firearms.
“We want to bring Nicole’s body home,” said Sgt. Dunn as he encouraged anyone who may have been intimidated, scared or threatened to come forward.
In early 2020, investigators on the case partnered with the FBI and obtained information from Ivy’s jail cell that he was hiring people to kill other people while he was in jail.
When asked how investigators knew Ivy was involved in Moore’s disappearance and murder, Sgt. Dunn said they recovered a contraband cell phone that contained evidence, details and audio recordings of Ivy describing the crime.
Investigators say they have information her body could be in a rural area in the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico.
“We believe there’s somebody out there who knows where she is,” said Sgt. Dunn.
According to police, a recording informed investigators that Ivy hid her body and was going to use that to work out a deal called “Plan A.”
Police say his intent was to have his wife killed and blame the murder of Moore on her. He would then tell investigators where the body is in exchange for leniency.
Sgt. Dunn says they made contact with the person who was hired to kill Ivy’s wife and warned his wife that was going to happen.
If you know any information about Moore’s death or where her body may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
