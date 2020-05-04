Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. arrested for charges related to murders of pregnant woman and missing woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Billy Glenn Ivy Jr., the man who is accused of multiple cases of murder-for-hire, has been arrested for charges related to two different murders.
On Thursday, April 30, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit arrested Ivy for charges related to the shooting death of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child, which happened in June of 2016.
Ivy also faces charges for the murder of Nicole “Nikki” Moore in December of 2016.
Ivy is charged with capital murder by remuneration of Telford and capital murder by terror/threat or other felony of Moore.
Ivy is currently serving 41 months in jail for having rifles with silencers that weren’t registered, which is against federal law. He faces six murder-for-hire charges.
