E-mail scams requesting money circulating through Amarillo

“We have a lot of these types of scams where people are saying that their e-mail has been hacked," said Amarillo Better Business Bureau Janna Kiehl. "What happens is the scammer sends out an e-mail, to test the waters and sees if anyone will respond. And then they are going to send a second e-mail, that will ask for money or help and it makes it sound like it’s from the victim of the scam.”