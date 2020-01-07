Officials: Boat found during search did not belong to missing man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Park officials at Lake Meredith say the boat found during the search for Ryan Kennedy did not belong to him.
Officials pulled the boat out of the water today and were able to determine it did not belong to Kennedy.
The search has been suspended for today.
Kennedy has been missing since Sunday, December 15 when he told his family he shot a deer at Lake Meredith but never returned home.
You can donate to help his family here.
NewsChannel 10 continues to follow this story and will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.