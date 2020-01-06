Officials: Boat found at Lake Meredith could be missing man’s

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - As the search for Ryan Kennedy continues into its third week, officials have located a boat that they say could be his.
During a search using a side-scanning sonar, officials found a boat at the bottom of the lake. Through measurements from the sonar, it looks to be the boat that belongs to Kennedy.
The search has been suspended today due to the high winds. However, dive teams will be out Tuesday morning.
Kennedy has been missing since Sunday, December 15. He called his family to tell them he had killed a deer at Lake Meredith and would be heading home. However, he did not return home.
That night, rangers found the man’s truck and boat trailer, but there was no sign of him or the boat.
You can donate to help his family here.
