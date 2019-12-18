Police investigating homicide after man found dead with gunshot wounds at Southeast Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are investigating a homicide this morning after a man was found dead in a car with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon at Southeast Park in Amarillo.
The Amarillo Police Department said about 4:23 p.m., officers responded to Southeast Park on a welfare check and found 30-year-old Richard Garza slumped over behind the wheel of an orange car.
During the investigation, officers determined he had died from gunshot wounds.
Justice of the Peace Houdashell has ordered an autopsy.
If anyone has information on this incident, please call APD’s Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 to remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.