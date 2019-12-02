Improving mental health education in Texas schools

“Nowadays, we do see an increase in mental health issues and different things going on, and students have to deal with a lot of things that they never had to deal with before. So I think making others aware and taking away that stigma and just knowing it is okay to ask someone sometimes, especially if they are like middle school high school, are you thinking about committing suicide. Instead of trying to beat around the bush with it and just informing others and other students about what I do think is vital for the future of our society and the future of our kiddos,” said Maresha Lasiter school specialist in school psychology intern at River Road ISD.