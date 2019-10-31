Texhoma para athlete becomes first from Texas Panhandle to be selected for Junior Paralympic Team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jackson Schroeder, a freshman at Texhoma High school, has become the first para athlete from the Texas Panhandle selected to the USA Junior Paralympic team.
The 2020 IWAS World Games will be held in Thailand on February 20 through February 28.
Schroeder is set to compete in the shot put and discus events and has a good chance of bringing some hardware back to the Texas Panhandle.
Trip expenses to Thailand are not covered for Jackson, but his Texhoma community and his Paralympic club “One Chair At a Time” are looking to raise funds to help send their Olympian to the 2020 IWAS Games.
