Firefighters start District 9 VFD after City of Howardwick dissolves dept.

“We got together and started talking about it and wanted to help the county out a lot more and relieve Clarendon of some of the traffic that they have to do since we would have a closer and faster response time to a lot of the ranches out here,” said the Assistant Fire Chief, Coy Cooper. “The ranchers that we have north have a lot of grassland and farmland and run cattle on them, and we want to be able to help them respond to every citizen of Donley County and surrounding neighborhoods, such as McLean, Groom, Claude.”