City of Howardwick reaches settlement with its volunteer fire department

HOWARDWICK, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Howardwick said its city council recently approved a settlement of its lawsuit against the volunteer fire department.
Concerns over title transfers and insurance lead the city to file the lawsuit against the department.
Court documents now show the non-profit department, that was not part of the city, returned all money, equipment, vehicles, gear and property to the city.
The city is moving towards operating a City of Howardwick Volunteer Fire Department, with the city council appointing Brice Hawley as the interim fire chief.
During the transition, the Donley County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Clarendon, Hedley and Claude Volunteer Fire Departments will cover the community of Howardwick.
In a statement, the city said it, quote, “...gratefully acknowledges the efforts and cooperation of these entities in keeping residents safe.”
It also said, “We are very happy to have this behind us so we can move forward.”
A judge must approve the agreement before it’s final.
