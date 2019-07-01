1 killed, 2 injured in Sunday crash near Shamrock

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died and two people have been hospitalized after a crash near Shamrock on Sunday.
Around 4:01 a.m., DPS officials say 44-year-old Sukhdev Sighn of New York was driving a semi-truck west on I-40. For an unknown reason, the semi veered off to the south of the roadway and rolled over into the center median.
Sukhdev Sighn was pronounced dead on the scene.
The passengers, 22-year-old Prabhjot Sighn of California and 23-year-old Manpreet Sighn of New York, were transported to a hospital in Shamrock with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
