Project Clean Up: Wrapping up a successful 2023 clean up with Jared Fuller

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a banner year in 2023 for Project Clean Up. In the city, tons of garbage and debris wound up in the Amarillo dump.

Greg Kerr recently caught up with the “quarterback of the operation” Jared Fuller, who has his Fuller and Sons crew doing amazing work in Amarillo, disposing of around 150 tons of trash this year.

“It’s been a great deal of work but we’re happy to be about this work because we really do firmly believe when the public and private comes together, we can accomplish a lot of amazing things. And the city’s been a great partner with us, NewsChannel 10′s been a great partner with us of keeping this awareness up that we’re out here trying to clean up Amarillo,” said Fuller.

“Has this been a challenge for Fuller and Sons along with NewsChannel 10 to make this happen on a biweekly basis?” Greg asks.

“There has been some hurdles that come by because also sometimes we show up and the roll-offs are full, but the city has been quick to empty those when we’ve addressed that. It’s not fun work, it’s not easy work, there’s no easy way to pick up trash, but our guys have been equal to the task every time we’ve sent them out there to take care of this,” said Fuller.

“You look at the some of the neighborhoods you guys have cleaned up and there has been quite a few over the city in fact over 30 neighborhoods in the city of Amarillo,” said Greg

“I don’t think we quite understood when we took on this task what the challenge would be. So yes, areas of San Jacinto, North Heights, there’s been days when we even got through one alley before we filled up several roll-offs,” said Fuller.

“The tire clean-up that happened several months ago, transported and recycled 80 tons of tires in the first annual tire clean up a whopping 160,000 pounds of tires loaded in five hours. Do you wanna do this again?” Greg asks.

“We need to do it again because we had to turn away a lot of traffic. So yes, we do need to do that again because that’s another problem for the city of Amarillo and our residents,” said Fuller.

“Project Clean Up 2024... Keep on doing what you’re doing?” Greg asks.

“We plan on it. We haven’t picked up all the trash yet, so there’s still more to do. So yes sir, we plan on staying hooked up with it,” Fuller said.

Greg has a feeling that this city will be even cleaner by this time next year if Jared and the Fuller and Son’s crew continue their amazing work.

If you know of an area that needs to be picked up, let us know here.

Remember, it takes all of us to keep Amarillo beautiful!

