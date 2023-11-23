Project Clean Up: Getting to work in the North Heights area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean Up is keeping true with its assignment this week by making good on improving the look of the city on Thanksgiving Eve.

Project Clean Up deserves a bunch of thanks from city residents. With the help of Fuller and Sons, along with the City of Amarillo, many neighborhood alleys and areas look much better.

Let’s go out to the North Heights area near Carver ECA Elementary School.

This is a brand new area for the Fuller and Sons’ team to attack.

The areas targeted were Hayden Street between 14th and 15th.

The crew found its share of wood and debris!

Along the clean up, so many different types of debris were earmark for the dumpsters at Hines Memorial Park. Furniture, trash and other items that have become so common during the clean ups.

Another area that needed attention was Ong Street and the alleys along 14th and 15th.

Again, the usual stuff that would be headed to the dumpster thanks to another successful Project Clean Up by the Fuller and Sons crew.

If you know of an area that needs the attention of the Project Clean Up crew, please let us know here.

As Greg likes to say, it takes all of us to make and keep Amarillo beautiful!

