Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Project Clean Up: Fuller and Sons cleaning up near Wolflin Ave and Plains Blvd

By Shelby Truelock and Greg Kerr
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean Up is doing its thing again this week, and doing its part to keep Amarillo clean and beautiful.

This time around, the Fuller and Sons crew targeted a few areas off of Wolflin Avenue and Plains Boulevard.

No rest for the weary! The Fuller and Sons crew has mastered the art of working as a team, dumping and clearing out so many areas and so many items this year.

For this clean up, beat up mattresses were plentiful.

The first stop for the crew was an alley off of Wolflin Avenue between Gregory and Howard Drives.

You never know what you might find in a dumpster, but the crew found another nasty mattress hidden behind this one!

It doesn’t happen very often, but the crew found clothing during the clean up! Off to the dumpster it went.

With a lot of this trash and debris the team confronts, you wonder if they think, “Where do we start?”

After a massive effort in the alley, the crew unloaded several hundred pounds at the roll-off at the Northwest Branch Library.

Then, it was back to the alleys. Next, the crew went along the Rails and Trails Pathway near Kirkland Drive and Lockney Street. Some of the junk was dumpster material.

Several items, like an old dog house, had seen its better days. It was on the trailer and primed for the roll-off.

How about this haul? A full-size sofa and love seat along with a couple of mattresses. Someone cleaned house before Fuller and Son’s cleaned up!

All in all, another successful sweep of another Amarillo neighborhood.

The Fuller and Son’s crew are doing what they can do encourage residents to keep their alleys free of debris.

If you know of any areas that need some attention, let us know! Project clean up would like to help.

Remember, it takes all of us to keep Amarillo beautiful.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
Source: Pampa Police Department
Pampa police: 14-year-old student arrested on terroristic threat charge
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a $71 million award to start on the Amarillo...
City Council approves Amarillo Northeast Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project

Latest News

Texas voters passed 13 of the 14 proposed amendments, including proposition four.
Texas voters approve Prop 4, bringing property tax cuts to Panhandle homeowners
Today Mayor Cole Stanley addressed the current state of the city’s contract with Randall County...
Mayor Stanley addresses state of city’s contract with Randall County Jail
The Working Ranch Cowboys Association plans to stop by Amarillo from Wednesday through Sunday.
WRCA 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo kicks off today
WT Military and Veterans Services earns statewide honor