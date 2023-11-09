Project Clean Up: Fuller and Sons cleaning up near Wolflin Ave and Plains Blvd

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean Up is doing its thing again this week, and doing its part to keep Amarillo clean and beautiful.

This time around, the Fuller and Sons crew targeted a few areas off of Wolflin Avenue and Plains Boulevard.

No rest for the weary! The Fuller and Sons crew has mastered the art of working as a team, dumping and clearing out so many areas and so many items this year.

For this clean up, beat up mattresses were plentiful.

The first stop for the crew was an alley off of Wolflin Avenue between Gregory and Howard Drives.

You never know what you might find in a dumpster, but the crew found another nasty mattress hidden behind this one!

It doesn’t happen very often, but the crew found clothing during the clean up! Off to the dumpster it went.

With a lot of this trash and debris the team confronts, you wonder if they think, “Where do we start?”

After a massive effort in the alley, the crew unloaded several hundred pounds at the roll-off at the Northwest Branch Library.

Then, it was back to the alleys. Next, the crew went along the Rails and Trails Pathway near Kirkland Drive and Lockney Street. Some of the junk was dumpster material.

Several items, like an old dog house, had seen its better days. It was on the trailer and primed for the roll-off.

How about this haul? A full-size sofa and love seat along with a couple of mattresses. Someone cleaned house before Fuller and Son’s cleaned up!

All in all, another successful sweep of another Amarillo neighborhood.

The Fuller and Son’s crew are doing what they can do encourage residents to keep their alleys free of debris.

If you know of any areas that need some attention, let us know! Project clean up would like to help.

Remember, it takes all of us to keep Amarillo beautiful.

