Amarillo police arrest man charged with burglary of JC Penney

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say they have arrested a man for the burglary of JC Penney.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a call for a suspicious car parked in an alley near the mall, and the caller had seen some people looking in the windows of JC Penney.

Officers then received a call from the alarm company that alarms were activated at the store in the mall.

Officers then formed a perimeter around the area and say they saw a suspect inside breaking into the jewelry cases.

The suspect came out of the store and tried to run away from officers.

K9 Sniper and his partner were able to take him into custody.

Police say the suspect, identified as Junayd Howard, was in possession of property from JC Penney.

He was arrested and booked in to the Potter County Detention Center.

