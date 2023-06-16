First Alert: More Severe Weather Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More severe weather is expected in the northern/northeastern parts of the Newschannel10 area going into Saturday afternoon.
A dry line will form up in the afternoon, forcing air up to the east, this will spur on severe weather concerns very similar to what we saw Thursday afternoon. The primary window for severe weather looks to be from 4 P.M. - 7 P.M. CDT, with this type of set up, once the system moves out, the severe risk will diminish significantly.
As of right now, the SPC has an enhanced risk for the far northeastern counties in our area, with slight and marginal off to the west. Primary severe threats look to be wind and hail first, with a tornado risk around moderate. Thanks to the isolated and fast moving nature of these storms, flash flooding is a lower concern.
On the west side of the dryline, fire danger will be a concern, as a Red Flag warning has been issued for our eastern New Mexico counties. Conditions will be windy, hot and dry.
