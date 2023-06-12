Who's Hiring?
Volunteer organizations work with San Jose Community for long term relief

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Jose community in Hereford continues to struggle through recent flooding events.

Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters is aiding the community right now on how to find answers for long term recovery.

From first aid kits to legal aid, Texas Panhandle VOAD helped around seventy people during its multi-agency resource center, and long term support for this community won’t stop until needs are met.

“The key volunteers that we work with, we’re there until the end. As long as we have the resources to provide for them or the knowledge to share with them of where they can call, we’re gonna be there until they don’t call anymore,” says Chairman for Texas Panhandle VOAD, Janell Menahem.

In addition to the Multi-Agency Resource center, volunteers are out in the San Jose community working on surveying homes and figuring out what it’s gonna take for residents to get back into their homes.

We were able to speak with a volunteer who detailed what it’s like assessing the damage residents are currently facing.

“It makes you think how lucky you are to go home everyday and just turn on the water and you know they are not gonna have gas for a while or some of them don’t have electricity and it’s tough,” says Volunteer Coordinator, Cindy Simons.

The San Jose community is still in need of monetary donations as well as items and man power.

To donate any items to the community, email Janell Menahem at janell@unitedwayama.org

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

