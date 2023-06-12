Who's Hiring?
Stolen Canyon ISD van recovered after police chase

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A van belonging to Canyon ISD has been recovered after it was stolen earlier this morning.

According to Canyon ISD, district employees and law enforcement were able to quickly apprehend the suspect after a high-speed chase.

The Canyon Police Department, Randall County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public safety all helped recover the stolen van.

