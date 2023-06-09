Agencies from throughout Texas assisting with Amarillo flood response

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department and the National Guard are still shuttling residents from affected areas to temporary shelters at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Officials are now at the Home Depot, 2410 S. Georgia St., assisting with evacuations.

Agencies from throughout the state, such as the Fort Worth Fire Department, Allen Fire Rescue and the city of McKinney, have come to Amarillo to help with rescues.

The Amarillo Fire Department has taken charge over the multi-agency response to help those impacted by the flooding.

AFD currently has fire fighters working 24 hour shifts to make sure enough help is provided. They have gone through response training and say they are well prepared for situations like this.

“It’s been very amazing to watch it all, because we train so much and almost seems for nothing sometimes. But when something like this happens, you see everyone come together. It is amazing, it is truly wonderful to be a part of that,” said Jeff Justus, AFD community liaison.

At this time, officials say there is no specific timeline for when people can go back to their homes or when power will return.

Officials say they are working around the clock and will be available as long as there is a need.

When disaster struck, crews from all around Amarillo came together to get through the situation.

“The city and the country and all the agencies operate under a national model for incident response. We got to consider there are folks that aren’t in their homes, that had to leave and spend the night in shelters. That’s who we are all thinking about right now as we are trying to find the best way to get the situation to return to normal,” said Wes Reeves, Xcel Energy media relations representative.

