Watching for more severe weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After some wild weather over the weekend, some more may be possible again today. Seeing a “thunderstorm” risk for the area doesn’t necessarily send up red flags for us typically, but with the rich moisture content in the atmosphere, all it takes for storms to pop up is just a little bit of lift, which we likely will get today.

SPC Outlook for 6/5 (KFDA)

Storms today that do pop up in the afternoon hours will likely be very unorganized and won’t move very fast. Which is very reminiscent of this past weekend, prompting concerns for flash flooding, strong damaging winds and perhaps a spin-up land spout tornado or two. With land spout tornadoes, all that is happening is two boundaries of air are colliding and rotating, prompting funnels to develop. These can cause damage as we’ve seen, but are usually much weaker than a typical tornadic supercell, which we are not anticipating for your Monday. But we are watching for any possible development.

Flood Warning for the central panhandle (KFDA/NWS Ama)

As we’ve stated, flooding is our main concern, of course this concern is area-wide, but the Amarillo NWS Office has issued a flood warning for Deaf Smith, Randall, and Potter counties through Friday! This is basically to say any rain that does pop up will be expected to cause flooding conditions.

