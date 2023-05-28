AFD responds to garage fire seen off the highway

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.

The department says it received multiple calls because of the size of the fire and its proximity to the highway.

Many who were driving by called and reported he fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say the garage was fully engulfed on S Hayden St.

The fire department responded with a first alarm and the fire was controlled in about 15 minutes.

The fire was contained to the garage and is under investigation.

AFD reports no injuries.

