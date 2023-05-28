Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

AFD responds to garage fire seen off the highway

The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.
The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department says a garage fire, being seen off the highway is now contained.

The department says it received multiple calls because of the size of the fire and its proximity to the highway.

Many who were driving by called and reported he fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say the garage was fully engulfed on S Hayden St.

The fire department responded with a first alarm and the fire was controlled in about 15 minutes.

The fire was contained to the garage and is under investigation.

AFD reports no injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup
The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire in progress at Circle N Appliance.
Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire at Circle N Appliance
Rain overflow from playa lakes impacts Amarillo residents
Rain overflow from playa lakes impacts Amarillo residents
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
State Police: 3 killed, 5 wounded in motorcycle gang shooting in Red River
The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire in progress at Circle N Appliance.
Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire at Circle N Appliance
The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire in progress at Circle N Appliance.
We’re learning more about the juvenile who was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.
Family identifies Borger boy hit by pickup