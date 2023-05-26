Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Largest fire academy class to be hired at Amarillo Fire Department

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since 1993 the Amarillo fire department has only had one graduating class of cadets, until now. This new second graduating class is going through ‘live fire training’ this week.

For the past six months, the new cadets have been preparing to become new members of the Amarillo Fire Department.

This week they are getting hands-on experience by learning how to fight a basement fire, search and rescue, and water supply operation training.

“Well we have to have that hands-on experience and we have to provide that training in the most realistic way possible, still staying within safety parameters as well. So that’s what we do we have to have that hands-on and that training going on in order to get them ready to go out and serve the citizens,” says Dana Havlik

Havlik also says this is the largest fire academy class that AFD has hired in the known history of the fire department--at 22 cadets. He says a typical cadet class is around 12.

However, with new station number 14 in the works, having this many new men and women makes a big difference, and some cadets are excited to go to work.

Amarillo Fire Department Cadet Sam Baker says that it’s tough work but a lot of fun.

“Getting to meet my crew, getting to show what I’m made of, actually be able to see kind of how the actual world is because obviously, the academy is different than being on a crew and hopefully being able to see my brother out at work as well.”

Chief Havlik states that AFD is one big family that also just so happens to hire a lot of sons and fathers, brothers, and even twins.

“It’s always awesome when you can train your son. My son is also out here as an instructor. So it we’re a family business,” says Havlik.

Lieutenant Jackson also has the opportunity to train his son, Ethan.

“It’s a true honor. it’s super fun to get to work with them. I’ve never gotten to see him work in the actual environment of firefighting stuff and it’s a blast,” says Ethan Jackson, Amarillo Fire Department Cadet.

“It’s good. you know, he grew up on a fire truck with me. He used to ride years ago when he was seven, eight years old. He used to ride the truck with me all the time on the weekend. So actually for him to actually get hands-on with me it’s pretty cool,” says Lieutenant Jason Jackson.

Cadet Ethan Jackson found his love for firefighting through his father.

“Just follow my dad’s footsteps. It’s a fun environment to bake brotherhood and stuff. So it has just been around it my whole life and it’s just really drawn my eye to it,” says Ethan Jackson.

Cadet Jackson also adds that he is most excited about the bonds he will make with his crew and the lives he will save.

“The brotherhood probably more than anything. Just the station life. I’m ready to make calls, and fight fire,” says Ethan Jackson.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
First Alert 5/24
FIRST ALERT: Overnight storms to bring flash flooding, hail threats in the Tx Panhandle
File photo
Watch Caprock high school graduations here
Amarillo Police Department Cold Case Unit DNA testing evidence from unsolved murders
‘Looking for closure’: Amarillo police sends DNA testing evidence to help solve cold cases
Officials said a driver was rescued early Thursday morning after his truck was carried into...
Driver rescued after truck hydroplanes, gets carried into water in Perryton

Latest News

File photo
Watch Caprock high school graduations here
This weekend families and businesses can save money on water and energy efficient products...
Sales tax holiday for water-efficient and Energy Star products starts this weekend
The Amarillo Obedience Training Club will host a dog agility trial Memorial Day weekend free...
Amarillo Obedience Training Club hosting dog agility event Memorial Day weekend
The JAMS string quartet won first prize in a competition inviting them to play in New York City.
West Texas A&M University string quartet makes Carnegie Hall debut this weekend