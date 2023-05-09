‘Safety Town’ educates over 2,000 kids in the Panhandle on important safety precautions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over the next two days, 20 different agencies including: Xcel Energy, Amarillo Bomb Squad and Texas Department of Transportation has safety demonstrations for students to watch.

Other agencies had hands on learning opportunities giving children the option to participate.

“They learn everything from how to call 911, to weather safety, skateboard and bicycle safety, wearing seatbelts, you name it. They’re going to get a safety lesson,” said Jeff Justus, community liaison for Amarillo Fire Department.

The Amarillo Fire Department says educating younger children on safety precautions opens up conversations.

“This is a crucial time in a kid’s life to learn these safety messages. If we can get to them early and plant those seeds, hopefully they will remember and retain this stuff for the rest of their life,” said Justus.

The goal of ‘Safety Town’ is for kids to learn while also having fun. The next safety simulation will be in October.

