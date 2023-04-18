Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo changing ordinance, allowing open containers during festivals

Route 66
Route 66(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A proposed ordinance change allowing alcohol to be served within Amarillo’s Route 66 historic district, is believed to aid the future of festivals.

“Generally when you think of tourism and leisure travel, you think of big things like festivals and concerts,” said Hope Stokes, Director of Marketing for Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It is illegal to have an open container in public spaces, however, ordinance No. 8059 would change the way public spaces are defined. This includes streets, sidewalks, alleys or parking lots.

The amendment proposes that any private property in the Central Businesses District in Amarillo can serve alcohol outside, within a fenced area during a city-approved festival.

“The true change is to allow, during a festival, allow those private properties to control alcohol on their property if they don’t have a TABC license,” says Anthony Spanel, Director of Environmental Health for the City of Amarillo.

Alcohol is prohibited from being served within a fenced area including private property and parking lots but with the change, businesses can serve alcohol on their grounds during festivals.

This change would increase revenue and promote economic growth in the area.

“The prohibition said during a festival, open alcoholic beverages were allowed but it had to be everywhere. So what we did was allowed private property to fence in private property, essentially to have open containers in a more controlled environment,” continued Spanel.

The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau decided to be proactive by changing the rules for the Centennial Route 66 Festival coming 2026.

“That way we can be prepared and we have the opportunity to bring some adult beverages to the festival in a very responsible manner in the future if we so choose to,” says Stokes.

According to Amarillo Environmental Health, the revised ordinance will go into effect May 25.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: New restauraunts open and coming soon
New in Amarillo: Treat yourself with donuts, sushi, or a frosty
Amarillo police have arrested three suspects after a sting operation targeting Solicitation of...
Amarillo police arrest 3 suspects for online solicitation of a minor
Officials have charged a woman after a deadly crash in Portales.
1 charged after deadly crash in Portales
A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster

Latest News

The Kylie Hiner Memorial Park project is receiving additional funding.
Kylie Hiner Memorial Park receiving additional funding to finish construction
National Intercollegiate Ranch & Stock Horse Association
College students to compete in the Ranch Horse Championship in Amarillo
Northwest Texas Healthcare system is hosting their Better Breathers Club event, focusing on...
Northwest Texas Healthcare hosting Better Breathers club, focusing on breathing and mental health
The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) will test private domestic wells for per- and...
New Mexico Environment Department testing private wells for PFAS