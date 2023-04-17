Crews fighting wildfire in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are fighting a wildfire in Gray County this morning.

The fire is east of Lefors in the area of Farm-to Market Road 1321.

Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire has burned about 125 acres and is 50 percent contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Gray County on the #CabinCreekFire. The fire is an estimated 125 acres and 50% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/NYNPMZ1Bcm — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 17, 2023

