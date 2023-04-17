Who's Hiring?
Crews fighting wildfire in Gray County

Crews are fighting a wildfire in Gray County this morning.
Crews are fighting a wildfire in Gray County this morning.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are fighting a wildfire in Gray County this morning.

The fire is east of Lefors in the area of Farm-to Market Road 1321.

Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire has burned about 125 acres and is 50 percent contained.

