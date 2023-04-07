Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: Suspect arrested, accused of killing elderly man in early February

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said today that they arrested a suspect accused of killing an elderly man in early February.

Amarillo Police Department said 35-year-old Rafael Munoz is now facing a murder charge after 79-year-old Quentin Voltairi died on Feb. 10.

APD said on Feb. 2, Voltairi was left with life-threatening injuries after an assault. He later died from his injuries on Feb. 10.

Munoz was initially charged with aggravated assault and was booked into the Potter County jail.

After Voltairi died, police obtained a warrant for murder and arrested Munoz.

APD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

