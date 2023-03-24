Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after 1 person was shot during robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department have arrested two teens for aggravated robbery after a shooting that happened yesterday evening.
According to the release, officials were called to the area of Neuches at around 6:13 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old that had been robbed and shot.
He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspects were identified and arrested.
One of them was a 14-year-old teen and was taken to the Youth Center of the High Plains.
The second suspect was 17-year-old Lamar Tirson, and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
Both were charged with aggravated robbery.
The case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.