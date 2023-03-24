Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after 1 person was shot during robbery

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department have arrested two teens for aggravated robbery after a shooting that happened yesterday evening.

According to the release, officials were called to the area of Neuches at around 6:13 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old that had been robbed and shot.

He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were identified and arrested.

One of them was a 14-year-old teen and was taken to the Youth Center of the High Plains.

The second suspect was 17-year-old Lamar Tirson, and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Both were charged with aggravated robbery.

The case is still under investigation.

