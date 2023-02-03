Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man yesterday, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Thursday 6:32 p.m., police were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Wilson Street on an assault.

A 79-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown suspect, police said, and the suspect had left before police arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you know who this suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Amarillo Crime Stoppers (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.