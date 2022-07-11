Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police officer hit by car on 3rd and McMasters

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a motorcycle officer was hit by a car.

The incident happened around 1:24 p.m. in the area of 3rd and McMasters.

Police say the officer pulled over a car for a traffic stop when the car backed into him and pushed the officer back around 20 feet.

The car then drove away from the area.

Police are still looking for the car which is described as a small, black car.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Traffic in the area will be blocked off while the scene is cleared. Drivers should avoid the area.

