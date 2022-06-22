Officials: Juvenile found dead with gunshot wound near S. Jefferson and SW 7th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are on scene about a shooting resulting a juvenile male shot and killed near S. Jefferson and SW 7th.

According to officials, Amarillo police responded to a call and arrived on scene at around 1:30 p.m.

Officers found one male juvenile dead with a gunshot wound.

Officials are currently interviewing witnesses.

More information will be given once available.

