Officials: Juvenile found dead with gunshot wound near S. Jefferson and SW 7th

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are on scene about a shooting resulting a juvenile male shot and killed near S. Jefferson and SW 7th.

According to officials, Amarillo police responded to a call and arrived on scene at around 1:30 p.m.

Officers found one male juvenile dead with a gunshot wound.

Officials are currently interviewing witnesses.

More information will be given once available.

