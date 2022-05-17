Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man laughs when telling officers he buried father’s dog alive, police say

Police in Clearwater, Florida said Tyler Crevasse buried his own father's dog alive.
Police in Clearwater, Florida said Tyler Crevasse buried his own father's dog alive.(Clearwater Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida arrested a man after officers said he admitted to burying his father’s dog alive.

The Clearwater Police Department announced on Facebook that 33-year-old Tyler Crevasse was charged with cruelty to animals on Sunday.

Police said Crevasse laughed while telling investigators how he wrapped an older poodle mix named Fuzzy in a wet blanket before burying the dog.

Crevasse was also charged with domestic battery, as officers said he attacked his father after being confronted about what he did to the animal.

Pinellas County records show Crevasse remains in jail as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Amarillo police ‘putting after hour clubs on notice’ after recent shootings
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 near Nara Visa by the New Mexico and...
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 in Quay County
Crews respond to structure fire near Hancock street
Amarillo fire extinguish multiple structures over the weekend

Latest News

Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
CUTE: Nashville Zoo welcomes baby fanaloka
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims in Buffalo
COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say
Russia is stepping up attacks on Odesa, a prized Ukrainian city.
Strategic Odesa targeted by Russians