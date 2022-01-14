Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Panhandle schools closing down due to high number of COVID-19 cases

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to high numbers of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area, some area schools have had to close.

“We’re having increasing numbers everyday with kids testing positive,” said Jay Lamb, Groomer superintendent.

Lamb shares that was one factor why the district decided to close it’s operations to recover from the high number of COVID-19 cases.

Other Panhandle school districts that have closed this week include Wheeler, McLean, and Plemmons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD.

Tomorrow, Bushland ISD will be closing its doors as well.

Other factors the schools had to consider were the number of absences and the shortage in substitute teachers.

McLean High School principal, Johnny James shares that the district serves 180 students, but 42 were absent on Wednesday.

“We’re out of subs, we’re out of teachers. we were going to have to combine classes,” said James. “We just don’t have a lot of bodies to put in the classroom.”

Out of the 17 teachers in Groom ISD, nearly a quarter of them are unable to work.

Serving 145 students, over 20 students were reported absent this week.

The school district says this jump in absences were too big for the school to ignore.

“We’re not worried necessarily about counting attendance, we just try to keep our kids caught up,” said Superintendent Lamb. “But the online variant just is not nearly as effective as having them in house.”

A majority of the schools I have spoken with are using snow days to make up the time lost.

Each school district will deep clean its facilities while students are away and encourage social distancing.

If the schools face more closures, they’ll have to consider taking away school holidays to ensure students are caught up in their studies.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Levario, arrested for selling meth in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Court documents: Man admits to selling nearly $1 million worth of meth in Amarillo
Walt Howard celebrates 40 years at NewsChannel 10
Tx Panhandle journalism icon Walt Howard retires after more than 40 years at NewsChannel 10
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Lawyers file to extend deadline for trial of Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol
Amarillo’s first shooting of the new year took place over the weekend.
Amarillo police search for suspect in Sunday shooting
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

PPHM has a new exhibit highlighting lost history from the 1940’s
PPHM has new exhibit highlighting lost history from the 1940’s
The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 678 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and...
Amarillo health experts reports 678 new cases, 1 death in Potter and Randall counties
A disaster relief team from Amarillo is making its way to Colorado today to help those impacted...
‘They just absolutely lost all hope’: Amarillo disaster relief team heads to Colorado to help those impacted by wildfires
First responders are at the scene of a vehicle fire at I-40 and Georgia Street.
Westbound I-40 and Georgia affected by vehicle fire